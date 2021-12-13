Charlie Watts, Mike Nesmith, Stephen Sondheim, DMX, Virgil Abloh Appear in 2021 ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’ Cover Tribute

This was the December that British artist Chris Barker’s annual Beatles-inspired tribute to the celebrities we lost this year almost didn’t happen. Since 2016, Barker has been posting his quirky homage to the music, art, culture, politics and movie/TV stars who passed in the calendar year, which in 2021 included Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, famed designer Virgil Abloh, Monkees member Mike Nesmith, rappers DMX, Biz Markie and Shock G, as well as “Wall of Sound” producer Phil Spector and multi-talented actor/singer Cicely Tyson.

“I said I wasn’t going to do one of these again. I’ve said it every year since the first time I did it in 2016 but I really really meant it this time,” Barker tells Billboard in a note accompanying this year’s image, which, as usual, uses the collage format of the Fab Four’s Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band cover as a jumping-off point. “The first year I did it, the raw trauma from the election of Donald Trump and the Brexit referendum result combined with the mass exodus of the heroes of our youth (From Bowie to Gene Wilder to George Michael to Carrie Fisher) had made me create a cathartic piece to sum up my emotions.”

In 2017, he did it again after feeling the loses of Bond star Roger Moore and OG Batman Adam West, vowing every year since that he was not going to do it again only to have something happen in November of that year that got him going again. “I wasn’t going to do it in 2020, but it had been such a monumentally terrible year it felt like the wrong year to stop,” he explains. “And a fitting tribute to the worst of all annuses. But that was it. As we entered a new era, with Biden legally elected and the virus seemingly about to be vanquished, I could draw a line under it. Bookending the nightmare of the Trump presidency.”

But, as usual, people kept asking him when it was coming and he realized it is a kind of catharsis for them, too, so once again he reconsidered and took the plunge. He’s always especially keen on making sure the “Front Four” represent the most iconic deaths that year and save for a Prince/David Bowie-type of name, he again wasn’t sure he had what was needed to make this year’s image.