Sold-Out When We Were Young Festival Adds Second Day

The second date will include the same lineup as the first date.

Due to overwhelming demand, a second date has officially been added to the nostalgic, sold-out When We Were Young festival.

The jam-packed event will now take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on both Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Tickets for the new date are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

General admission tickets start at $224.99, GA+ tickets start at $399.99, and VIP tickets start at $499.99. VIP cabanas will also be available to purchase for guests 21 years of age and older.

The second date will feature the same lineup as the first date, which includes Paramore returning as a group to headline the festival alongside My Chemical Romance.

Other throwback emo-pop bands set to take the stage are Bright Eyes, AFI, the Used, Bring Me The Horizon, Boys Like Girls, Avril Lavigne, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, We the Kings, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, Dance Gavin Dance, the All-American Rejects, Anberlin, 3OH!3, Atreyu, the Ready Set, Jimmy Eat World, La Dispute, the Wonder Years, Hawthorne Heights, Car Seat Headrest, Wolf Alice and many more.

