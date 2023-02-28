Global C-pop Artist and Fashion Icon Tia Lee Makes Waves at London Fashion Week

Global C-pop singer and fashion icon Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) made waves at the coveted celebration of artistry, design, and all things fashion. Following her recent record-breaking new single Goodbye Princess and its sensational music video, Tia was spotted making her LFW debut alongside A-list guests at the shows including Julien Macdonald, David Koma, Richard Quinn, Moncler Genius, and the ES & Perfect Magazine fashion bash. A few notable names in attendance at LFW include actress Joan Collins, TV presenter Ashley Graham, actor Leonardo DiCaprio, supermodel Sara Sampaio, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, singers Alicia Keys, Justin Bieber, Ronan Keating, Pharrell Williams, Swizz Beatz, socialite Lennon Gallagher, Hailey Bieber, Serena Williams, and many others.

In attendance at some of the hottest runway shows, Tia Lee turned heads in London with one showstopping outfit after another. The highlight of her time at LFW was the Julien Macdonald FW23 show, where she arrived in a stunning custom couture dress and cape, handpicked by the leading British fashion ace himself. The delicately tailored lace slip dress, paired with a flowing black chiffon cape came directly from the FW23 collection. She wore the dress with a pair of glittering heels from Gina and Jessica McCormack jewelry.

As the only celebrity personally selected by Julien Macdonald to wear a piece from the collection prior to its debut at the FW23 collection show, Tia joins an exclusive international list of celebrities to be dressed by the King of Glamour, including Beyonce, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Heidi Klum, and Naomi Campbell.

​​“It was an absolute honor to meet Julien Macdonald in person and receive the gorgeous dress fresh off his latest collection. The intricate details are a testament to Julien’s passion for his craft, and I loved putting it on and watching a fabulous showcase of his latest work,” shared Tia after the show.

At Richard Quinn’s FW23, Tia wore an embroidered coat from his Spring 2023 collection, featuring blossoming floral embellishments with encrusted beads. The elegance of her outfit was further elevated by a teardrop-shaped headpiece from Victoria Grant, featuring exquisite beading and netting detail. The beaded theme continued to present itself on Tia’s black suede platform sandals from Jimmy Choo, topped off with elegant pearl earrings from Theo Fennell.​

The global superstar also made an appearance at David Koma’s fashion show. Lee arrived in a shimmering silver two piece suit over a bomber and a pair of leather boots from his Spring 2023 collection.

Tia’s iconic video “Goodbye Princess” pays homage to the struggles of life, but ultimately showcases Tia’s determination to rise from the negativity, stereotypes, and bias being placed on her. In fact, it is even more iconic because the track is the first-ever Chinese song produced by Grammy-Award-winning producer Swizz Beatz, who has previously worked on mega-hits with music icons such as Justin Bieber, Jay-Z, and Madonna. Tia became the fastest artist to break 100 million views on YouTube within 20 days with a Chinese pop song.

Tia’s journey at London Fashion Week represents an opportunity for intercultural appreciation and a testament to Tia Lee’s ambition to redefine her role in the public limelight as someone who remains fiercely independent and true to herself. For more of Tia’s fashion escapades, follow her on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.