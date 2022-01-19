A Complete Guide to Every Super Bowl LVI Party & Event

Super Bowl LVI is taking over Los Angeles on February 13, 2022, and in the City of Angels, the week leading up to the big day will be just as fun as the game itself.

Super Bowl 2022 will be held at LA’s new SoFi Stadium, with kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar will all perform at this year’s halftime show.

Leading up to the game, countless music stars will be attending and performing at incredible events and parties, many of which are open to the public or have tickets available.

See all the events below.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9

John Mayer’s “Small Stage Series” for SiriusXM Subscribers & Pandora Listeners

The Hollywood Palladium, 8 p.m. PT

Performance and Q&A by John Mayer, event hosted by Andy Cohen. SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners can RSVP for the free event here.

THURSDAY, FEB. 10

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Crypto.com Arena, 8 p.m.

The annual three-night event runs from Feb. 10 to 12 with never-before seen co-headliner pairings including Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly (Feb. 10), Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani with Mickey Guyton (Feb. 11), and Green Day and Miley Cyrus (Feb. 12).

Tickets available here.

FRIDAY, FEB. 11

Shaq’s Fun House Presented by FTX

The Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall

Shaq’s carnival festival will bring oversized carnival rides, carnival food, A-list performers, open bar and more.

Confirmed performances: Lil Wayne, Zedd and Diplo

Tickets available here.

MaximBet Music At The Market powered by DIRECTV

City Market LA

Guests will have the chance to win Super Bowl tickets, electronics and even cash, all dropping down from the MaximBet blimp that will be in the air over the event throughout the evening.

Confirmed performances: The Chainsmokers, Lil Baby

Tickets available here.

SATURDAY, FEB. 12

h.wood Group’s Homecoming Weekend

Pacific Design Center, 9 p.m. – 2 a..m.

The two-day, invite-only event produced by Uncommon Entertainment alongside the crypto concierge service, MALÏBU and REVOLVE will feature performances from top artists and DJs. The event will take place on Feb. 12 and 13.

Confirmed performances/appearances: Drake

DIRECTV Presents Maxim Electric Nights

City Market LA

Confirmed performances: Tiesto, 50 Cent, Loud Luxury and DJ Vice

Tickets available here.