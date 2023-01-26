Rae Sremmurd to Headline 2023 Pro Bowl Games Halftime Show

The NFL announced today the musical lineup for its inaugural Pro Bowl Games, the multi-day programming slate that is replacing the traditional Pro Bowl exhibition game for the first time this year. Rae Sremmurd will headline the halftime show of the main event on Sunday, Feb. 5, which will be a flag football game between representatives of the AFC and NFC this year instead of a contact event.

The main event will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, from 3pm-6pm EST on that Sunday on ABC and ESPN. In addition to Rae Sremmurd, performers include country singer Jessie James Decker singing the national anthem, the Las Vegas Academy Choir performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and additional appearances by DJ Esther Anaya and the Blue Man Group.

In addition to the flagship flag football game that Sunday, the Pro Bowl Games will include a skills competition on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 7pm-8:30 EST on ESPN, which will then continue on Sunday. That competition will include multiple rounds of dodgeball; a three-part “lightning round” event that will involve a water balloon toss and a water bucket challenge; a golf event; a quarterback accuracy competition; a “best catch” contest; a kicking tic-tac-toe challenge; and more. The winner of each challenge will earn points for their conference, which will be added to points earned from each of two initial flag football games on the Sunday; the points accumulated by all those events will then determine the opening score of the final flag football game. Hard to explain but sounds like fun.

The Pro Bowl Games are taking place the week between the NFL’s conference championship games and the Super Bowl, which will be held Sunday, Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Rihanna is headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the first year it will be presented by Apple Music.