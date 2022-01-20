×
Which Festival Lineup Are You Most Excited for Thus Far? Vote!

After two years (mostly) without live music, festivals are up and running again in 2022.

Coachella
Festivalgoers attend the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 Day 1 on April 12, 2019 in Indio, Calif. Matt Winkelmeyer/GI for Coachella

In just the first few weeks of the year, a number of all-star lineups have been announced, from Coachella to New Orleans Jazz Fest.

With festival season just around the corner, we at Billboard want to know which lineup you’re most excited for? Is it the nostalgic When We Were Young one-day extravaganza, or maybe you want to head down to Tennessee to see the four days of A-listers take the stage at Bonnaroo?

Let us know by voting below!

