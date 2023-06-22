Pharrell Williams Expands JOOPITER Auction With ‘Just Phriends’ Collection During Paris Fashion Week

Amidst the debut of Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer 2024 collection, Pharrell Williams‘ first effort as the luxury fashion house’s creative director of menswear, the icon is also continuing his JOOPITER auction in collaboration with Sarah Andelman, co-founder of Parisian concept store, Colette.

Titled “Just Phriends,” the 61-lot auction is a continuation of JOOPITER, Williams’ global, digital-first auction which he debuted last fall. This time around, he recruited his longtime friend and collaborator Andelman to help curate “a winding series of personal connections that have intersected with the life and times of Pharrell Williams,” according to the event’s catalog. “Many of these connections have changed the way we understand culture today. This auction does not feature ‘tokens’ of these friendships. Rather, it presents cultural artifacts that sprouted from the context of these friendships.”

The lots featured in Just Phriends include a mix of rare artworks and exclusive interdisciplinary collaborations spanning fine art, high jewelry, furniture design and fashion. Most works are bespoke, unseen or created especially for this auction.

The collection will also include a gift shop pop-up featuring custom Just Phriends t-shirts and merch in collaboration with Takashi Murakami, special items available in Paris only from GOLF le FLEUR, an exclusive box set of “Pharell-Isms” and much more.

On Tuesday (June 20), Williams showcased his first-ever Louis Vuitton collection since becoming the creative director of menswear for the brand back in February. The revered musician was recruited for the position following Virgil Abloh’s sudden death from cancer in November 2021. Abloh was the first Black American to hold an artistic director position at Louis Vuitton.

Just Phriends is open for global bidding on JOOPITER.com from June 19 to 27. The items will be on display at a special public preview during Paris Men’s Fashion Week located at 8 Avenue Matignon, open daily from June 20 to 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m Paris local time.