Stevie Nicks, The Who, Foo Fighters & More to Headline New Orleans Jazz Fest

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is heading back to the Big Easy this spring.

Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks performs at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/GI For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

After two years of cancellations and postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is heading back to the Big Easy in 2022.

The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band, Luke Combs, Lionel Richie, The Black Crowes, Willie Nelson and Erykah Badu are set to headline the jam packed two-weekend festival, according to the lineup released on Thursday (Jan. 20).

Additional performers include The Avett Brothers, Norah Jones, Lauren Daigle, Ludacris, Billy Strings, Nelly, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Death Cab for Cutie and many, many more.

The first weekend of the event will take place from Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1, while the second will begin on Thursday, May 5 through Sunday, May 8 at the festival’s longtime home at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, Louisiana.

General admission weekend passes and VIP packages are currently available for purchase at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’s website here.

