MusiCares Hosts Series of Online Events for Mental Health Awareness Month

Throughout May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month, MusiCares will host a series of weekly virtual events on MusiCares.org dealing with such topics as suicide prevention, stress management and disordered eating. The sessions are open to all music professionals and creators.

“The pandemic has left a lasting impact on the overall health and wellness of those in the industry and on their mental health in particular,” the organization said in a statement. “…Mental health support is an ongoing need within the music community and MusiCares is committed to delivering services to anyone in the community who needs it and breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health.

The 2021 Wellness in Music survey, distributed by MusiCares, found that 20% of respondents reported moderate to severe levels of depression, while a whopping 56% reported moderately high to very high levels of anxiety. Yet 38% reported they had not sought counseling because they couldn’t afford it.

On Tuesday (May 3), MusiCares will kick off this series of events on MusiCares.org:

May 3 – Talk Saves Lives With American Foundation of Suicide Prevention

Join MusiCares and Louisa Rocque from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to learn how to recognize and help those in the music community who are struggling with suicidal thoughts.

May 9 – Living Your Best Life: General and Music Based approaches to Stress Management

Join MusiCares, Broderick Leaks, PhD, and Danielle Lowe, MT-BC, MSW (music therapist, board certified, master of social work) to learn helpful wellness tools and discuss how music therapy can provide helpful insights to survive and thrive.

May 17 – How You Breathe is How You Are

Join MusiCares and Sandy Abrams for a 60 minute session that includes an introduction to the neuroscience of breath.

May 19 – Mental Health Action Say with MTV Entertainment Group

Join MusiCares, MTV, and hundreds of other organizations across social media to promote a shift from mental health awareness to mental health action.

May 25 – Disordered Eating and Disorders in the Entertainment Profession: What You Need to Know to Improve Your Relationship With Food And Your Body

Join MusiCares and Melanie Rogers, founder and CEO of BALANCE, to discuss the risk of eating disorders and disordered eating in the entertainment industry and tips to help those struggling with food behaviors.

In addition to these events, MusiCares will also continue to host support groups for the music community. These support groups are available year-round:

Cyber Emotional Support Group (In Partnership with ASCAP)

Every Thursday 4-5 p.m. PT

Every Friday 1-2 p.m. PT

Women’s Music Community Support Group

Every Thursday 10-11 a.m. PT

Black Music Community Support Group

Every Thursday noon-1 p.m. PT

LGBTQ Music Community Support Group

Every Wednesday noon-1 p.m. PT

Addiction Recovery Support Group

Every Tuesday 1-2 p.m. PT & 4-5 p.m. PT

Every Wednesday 6-7 p.m. PT

Every Thursday 2-3 p.m. PT & 4-5 p.m. PT

MusiCares also offers a number of ongoing health clinics and services, including weekly yoga practices, physical therapy, smoking cessation and more.

People seeking additional assistance may visit MusiCares.org or contact MusiCares at 800.687.4227 or at Musicaresrelief@musicares.org.