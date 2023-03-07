Mugler Brings Angel Elixir to Billboard Women in Music 2023

Mugler added to the excitement on-site at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music event with an immersive photo experience. Fans and industry players who attended the show at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 1, 2023 indulged in the luscious scent of the new Mugler Angel Elixir Eau de Parfum and had their portraits taken inside a custom photo booth.

The 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards honor today’s most influential powerhouses who are paving the way for the future of the music industry. Empowering women is ingrained in the culture of Mugler, a brand that pays tribute to women and celebrates the diversity of our world. Casey Cadwallader, Mugler Fashion Creative Director, has shaped the fashion house into one that promotes cultures and subcultures, sustainability, and community. Cadwallader’s mission extends into every aspect of the Mugler brand— especially in the brand’s newest fragrance.

The Angel Elixir Eau de Parfum is a new addition to Mugler’s signature Angel fragrance family, crafted to elevate and inspire today’s woman. The multifaceted fragrance inspires the wearer to feel exhilarating, magnetic, and metamorphic by taking them on a journey across five key scents: pink pepper, white floral bouquet, sandalwood, Amber Xtreme™ and bourbon vanilla infusion. Like other Mugler fragrances, Angel Elixir is packaged in a refillable bottle that users can replenish in store or at home for a more sustainable luxury.

The photo booth was a key moment for attendees of Women in Music to not only try a new scent, but celebrate themselves. The experience gave people an opportunity to feel confident and smell like a star through the multiple dimensions of Angel Elixir.

Check out photos from the Mugler Angel Elixir photo booth below.