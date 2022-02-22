Glass Animals and Big Sean to Headline 2022 Mo Pop Festival

Detroit festival Mo Pop is returning this summer with headlining performances from Glass Animals and Big Sean. The boutique festival produced by AEG Presents will take place from July 30-31 at a new location, Detroit’s Hart Plaza.

“Mo Pop Festival, we at the crib with it! It’s up! It’s been a journey and I can’t wait to see everybody from home who’s been on it with me at the show! Forever Love,” said Detroit native Big Sean in a release.

Jhené Aiko, Kaytranada, Khruangbin, Girl in Red, Dominic Fike, Dayglow, Ashe and more will also take the stage in Michigan. The Backseat Lovers, The Marías, Tai Verdes, Beach Bunny, Mariah The Scientist, Wet Leg, DAISY, Horsegirl, Whiterosemoxie, Whu Else, Tiny Jag, Gabriel Duran, Charity, Haute to Death & Friends will round out the lineup for the two-day festival.

In addition to 10-plus hours of non-stop music each day, Mo Pop Festival will feature unique experiences throughout the festival grounds. The Craft Bazaar will highlight an assortment of handmade goods from a dozen local, talented crafts people curated by Handmade Detroit. The Shipyard will serve an assembled food experience of Detroit restaurants. Mo Pop Arcade, courtesy of Offworld Arcade, will spotlight the best in vintage video games and free gameplay, all in the comfort of an air-conditioned tent and the return of Haute to Death & Friends that brings Detroit’s most stylish and expressive dance party back to the fest.

“We’re so excited to have Mo Pop ’22 take place right in the center of Downtown Detroit at the iconic Hart Plaza,” said festival director Jason Rogalewski in a release. “It’s a special place near and dear to us and so many other Detroiters. We can’t wait for fans to experience the park in a new, fun, and inspiring way with Mo Pop.”

Passes are on sale now and start at $109 for GA weekend, $299 for VIP weekend, $1,500 for Super VIP weekend, $89 GA single day, and $249 VIP single day passes. Check out the full lineup below.