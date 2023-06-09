Jerry Seinfeld & Jim Gaffigan Are Doing a Joint Comedy Tour: Here Are the Dates

Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan are hitting the road, and this time, they’re not just going out for coffee. After first meeting in 2016 for an episode of Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, the two comics have now announced plans to team up for a four-date joint arena tour.

The stint will find Seinfeld and Gaffigan performing shows Nov. 3 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Nov. 4 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Nov. 10 in Chicago and Nov. 11 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time for each venue next Friday (June 16) via Ticketmaster, according to Deadline.

“Jim and I met doing Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and have been talking about doing this for years,” Seinfeld said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We finally made the schedules work out.”

Indeed, the two first crossed paths and bonded over their similarities on the talk show’s eighth season. Seinfeld picked up Gaffigan in a 1977 Volkswagen Camper Bus, and they went out for pastrami at the 2nd Avenue Deli in New York City.

The tour follows the lead of similar joint endeavors by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock and more pairings. The news comes as Seinfeld gears up for the release of his upcoming Netflix comedy Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which also stars Gaffigan, Melissa McCarthy, James Marsden and Hugh Grant. Gaffigan, meanwhile, has his tenth stand-up special coming out this year.

“I’m so excited to help out this unknown up and upcoming comedian who many may have never heard of,” joked Gaffigan of the four-date trek in a statement of his own. “I know it will be an amazing bunch of shows.”