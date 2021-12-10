Jack White Announces 2022 Supply Chain Issues Tour

Jack White is headed out on the road for his Supply Chain Issues tour. The 2022 tour will be White’s first headlining dates in four years, and stretches from North America to Europe and the U.K.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off with two special Fear of the Dawn album release shows on April 8 and 9 at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre, and continue through Aug. 29 in Kansas City, Mo.

Supply Chain Issues tour will make three stops at Atlanta’s Tabernacle and L’Olympia in Paris. White will also make two-night stints at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater and London’s Eventim Apollo.

The tour will celebrate the upcoming release of two brand new Jack White albums. Fear of the Dawn arrives everywhere via Third Man Records on April 8, and Entering Heaven Alive will follow on July 22. Fear of the Dawn will have five limited edition vinyl variants in addition to standard black vinyl. Pre-orders for Entering Heaven Alive will be announce at a later date.

Third Man Records Vault members will have access to first presale tickets beginning Monday (Dec. 13) at 10 a.m. local time. Citi cardholders will have presale access starting Tuesday and running through Thursday. Fans can also register for a Dec. 16 presale by saving “Taking Me Back” here. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Dec. 17. A limited number of VIP packages will be available for each show.

Check out a full list of dates below.