J. Cole Announces Spring 2023 Dreamville Festival Dates

J. Cole announced the return of his Dreamville Music Festival on Wednesday (Nov. 2), revealing that the event will return in spring 2023. In fact, after a two-year pandemic layoff and a reboot this spring, Dreamville is expanding to two days next year, with all the action slated to unfold in Raleigh, North Carolina’s Dorothea Dix Park on April 1-2.

The first edition of Dreamville took place at Dix Park on April 6, 2019; it was postponed from Sept. of 2018 due to the impact of that year’s Hurricane Florence. The first year lineup for the music, food, art and culture fest featured Cole, Big Sean, Nelly, SZA, 21 Savage, 6LACK, Teyana Taylor, Davido, Saba and more.

The planned second go-round of Dreamville was scheduled for April 2020, but postponed, then cancelled, due to the then-rampant COVID-19 pandemic. It finally returned in April of this year with sets from Lil Baby, Kehlani, Wizkid, Wale, Rico Nasty, Moneybagg Yo and the entire Dreamville roster, including Ari Lennox, EarthGang and J.I.D., among others. The fest drew more than 80,000 fans in 2022 and, according to organizers, created more than $6.7 million in economic impact on the local Raleigh and Wake County communities.

“Dreamville Festival wants to keep growing and building off the success of the expanded two-day event last year. Our team is excited to reunite with our Dreamville family from around the world next spring,” said Dreamville Festival President Adam Roy in a statement. “Day ones, JID fans, Ari fans, music fans, everyone is welcome. Consider this your personal invite. Come through, you won’t want to miss Dreamville 2023.”

Cole will once again curate next year’s lineup — which has not yet been released — with organizers promising “incredible music performances featuring Cole’s own favorite musical artists and collaborators who are traveling worldwide to perform in his home state of North Carolina.” A special ticket pre-sale will soon be available for Dreamville fans tho sign-up for the official festival email or text newsletter here.

Check out the announcement below.