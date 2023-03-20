How to Watch the 2023 Samsung Galaxy Creator Collective 

The Samsung Galaxy Creator Collective is set for Dallas this week, and Billboard will be on-site to unique panels, performances, and programming that’ll highlight how Samsung tools help content creators elevate their work to the next level.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Bronze Avery Nyla XO See latest videos, charts and news

Taking place over the course of two days (March 21 to March 22), the Samsung Galaxy Creator Collective aims to elevate and aid creators who are especially passionate and career-minded when it comes to producing content and want to turn their passion into a career. The collective’s goal is to foster a learning environment where both newcomers and more established acts can further grow their followings across all platforms.

By using products like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Book3 Ultra, and Galaxy Flip4, creators can heighten the quality of their content, potentially appealing to an even wider audience and working with their ideal brands.

Billboard will kick things off with an opening party featuring performances from the respective winners of Samsung and Billboard’s NXT 1.0 and 2.0 Bronze Avery and Nyla XO, and TikTok artist DJ Habi Beats.

Moderated by Tetris Kelly, Billboard will also host a panel on March 21 featuring a wide range of media and licensing experts including Billboard’s Chief Brand Officer Dana Droppo, Music Licensing Consultant Greg Cahn, VP of Creative Marketing at Sony Music Publishing James Armstrong, and Latin Creative Music & Commercial Licensing at TikTok Leslie Arredondo-Cordero. The segment — titled the Do’s and Dont’s of Music Licensing — will inform creators about the logistics behind music inclusion in their content and arm them with the knowledge to avoid challenges and pitfalls involved in licensing music across different social media platforms.

TikTok creator Tefi, who first went viral for her no-holds-barred advice and thoughtful takes on pop culture goings on is set to appear as a special Keynote Speaker. She will deliver a speech about her journey as a creator and the integral part Samsung can play in helping to achieve goals.

Additionally, Billboard will host a segment called Making the Hit, where Toronto-based YouTuber Andrew Huang will get at the heart of song construction. Aided by a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra, the musician and video producer will effectively deconstruct a song live, offering viewers an in-depth look into his unique creation process.

Finally, Billboard asked several major player creators to collaborate on a playlist that will serve as the soundtrack during the final morning of the Samsung Galaxy Creative Collective. Creators from every industry were enlisted to contribute, ensuring an expansive and varied set of songs that’ll encompass the diversity of the attendees themselves. Fans can visit Billboard.com to check out the full playlist.

The Samsung Galaxy Creator Collective will be available via livestream beginning on March 21 at 9 a.m. CT/10 a.m. EST on Samsung’s Twitch and YouTube channels.