Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance & Halsey to Headline 2022 Firefly Festival

Dua Lipa is taking over Dover, Del. The British pop star will headline the final night of Delaware’s famed Firefly festival in September. Halsey, My Chemical Romance and Green Day will round out the headliners for the Sept. 22-25 festival.

The stacked lineup will also include Weezer, The Kid Laroi, Big Sean, Zedd, Porter Robinson and Gunna. Avril Lavigne also takes a top spot on the lineup alongside Jamei XX, Charli XCX, Gryffin and Bleachers.

The diverse lineup will also feature Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Head and the Heart, Jungle, Conan Gray, All Time Low, Yungblud, Cordae, Willow, Saint Jhn, Ashnikko, Manchester Orchestra, Cold War Kids, 100 Gecs, Princess Nokia and more.

Firefly Music Festival, in conjunction with AEG Presents, will also include sets from Dayglow, Girl Talk, Little Simz, Benny the Butcher, San Holo, Wolf Alice, Mallrat, Anna of the North and rising star Gayle.

The East Coast festival will take place at the picturesque Woodlands, with camping available to festivalgoers. Firefly Music Festival is located within driving distance from major metropolitan areas on the East Coast, including Philadelphia (under two hours), Baltimore (under two hours), Washington, D.C (under two hours), and New York City (three hours). Fans can also take advantage of Amtrak service to Wilmington, Del., as well as SEPTA and Greyhound bus line service.

Firefly weekend passes begin at $299 and run up to $2,699 for Super VIP packages. Presale tickets go on sale Friday (Feb. 25) at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can sign up for the presale here.

COVID-19 safety measures, such as vaccine requirements or negative tests, are not currently in place for Firefly, but the festival’s site states it will follow all local guidelines at the time of the event in September.

See the complete lineup below: