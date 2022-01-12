Beyoncé, Black Keys & Beyond, Who’s Your Favorite Coachella Headliner of the Last Decade? Vote!

Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, Calif.

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and Swedish House Mafia are confirmed for Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’s official 2022 lineup, Billboard announced on Wednesday (Jan. 12). The news comes two years after Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were supposed to headline the festival in 2020, which was continuously postponed. But these acts stand on the shoulders of the giants before them.

Beyoncé performed her historic #Beychella set in 2018, marking Coachella’s first black female headliner, and her Netflix documentary Homecoming unpacks the hundreds of hours put into her multidimensional tribute to historically black colleges and universities (HBCU), a special performance with her husband Jay-Z (who became the fest’s first hip-hop headliner in 2010) and a Destiny’s Child reunion.

But for Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg‘s joint gig in 2012, honoring the greats meant bringing them back to life, when a hologram of Tupac Shakur graced the stage to assist a 90-minute tribute to West Coast hip-hop. Ariana Grande, who was the festival’s youngest-ever headliner at the time at age 25, tore it up alongside special guests *NSYNC for her memorable set last year when she brought out the boy band (sans Justin Timberlake) weekend one to perform their 1998 hit “Tearin’ Up My Heart.” Now, Eilish will become the youngest-ever headliner in the festival’s 23-year history at age 20.

But the more hip-hop and pop-leaning experience started in contrast to the festival’s rock origins, which has been represented by the likes of The Black Keys in 2012; Radiohead in 2012 and 2017; Red Hot Chili Peppers, who returned to the big leagues in 2013 after first headlining Coachella in 2003 and again in 2007; and Guns N’ Roses in 2016.

