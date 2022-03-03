×
Essence Festival of Culture Makes In-Person Return With Janet Jackson, Nick Minaj, Summer Walker & More

Set for June 30-July 3 in New Orleans, the event will also be celebrating its 27th anniversary.

Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2018 on Nov. 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain.  Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Essence Festival of Culture is marking its in-person return after two years with a headliner lineup that includes Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart, New Edition, the Isley Brothers, The Roots & Friends, Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker and D-Nice & Friends. Set for June 30-July 3 in New Orleans, the event will also be celebrating its 27th anniversary.

“It’s the Black Joy for Me” is the theme of this year’s multi-generation festival. Once again, attendees will be able to experience various returning and new activations ranging from concerts at the Superdome, the Superlounges and the Essence Studios Screening Room to The Marketplace spotlighting Black-owned businesses), the Gen Z-focused Girls United and the Tech Summit. Additional performers and experiences will be revealed in the coming weeks.

In a statement announcing the festival’s return, Essence CEO Caroline Wanga said in part, “The Essence Festival of Culture is a staple that celebrates community and empowers equity. We are excited to welcome the family back live to New Orleans and thrilled to connect with more of our diasporic family through new digital experiences. Our almost three-decade relationship with the City of New Orleans has been critical to the fiber of the festival. It is critical that we understand that what we deliver with this festival—live and virtually—also impacts Black economic inclusion.”

For information about tickets and future updates for the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture, visit Essence.com.

