Usher, Quinta Brunson & Tems Among Honorees at EBONY Power 100 Gala

EBONY’s Power 100 Gala, a night of Black excellence, released its list of 100 honorees on Wednesday (Oct. 12). The gala is set to be hosted by Emmy-nominated comedian Amber Ruffin and will include names like Emmy award-winning Quinta Brunson, Usher, and TikTok influencer Khaby Lame.

The annual gala is dedicated to honoring Black trailblazers in various professions and crafts such as business, entertainment, and science and technology. The formal event’s 10 categories range from Entertainment Powerhouses to Community Creators. In addition to announcing its return, executives shared their reimagined commitment to “Moving Black Forward.”

“The EBONY Power 100 Gala is one of our tentpole events,” said Eden Bridgeman Sklenar, EBONY Media Group chief executive officer in a release. “This year’s list represents the best and brightest across fields, and we are proud to celebrate and salute each of our honorees who we recognize as influential members of the community based on their impactful contributions to the culture and society at large.”

In addition to Usher and Brunson, Tems and H.E.R. also graced the list of Entertainment Powerhouses. Makeup mogul and YouTuber Jackie Aina, rapper Saucy Santana, and comedian Elsa Majimbo also join Lame in the influencer category.

This year’s Dynamic Duo slot features both romantic and platonic power couples like Russell Wilson and Ciara, Idris and Sabrina Elba, and the City Girls. In addition to hosting, Ruffin is a Media Mavens honoree this year.

The Gala will take place in Los Angeles at the Milk Studios on Oct. 29., and is to be presented by Coke Zero Sugar.