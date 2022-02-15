Diana Ross, Billie Eilish & More Announced for the Hollywood Bowl’s 100th Season

The Los Angeles Philharmonic will mark the Hollywood Bowl’s 100th season with performances from Diana Ross, Billie Eilish, The Roots, Duran Duran, Ricky Martin, Grace Jones and more. The outdoor venue’s centennial season will also feature 10 nights with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, a Fourth of July fireworks celebration, and the free 101 Festival, which includes two nights of music at the Bowl and neighboring venue The Ford.

Beginning in June, the Hollywood Bowl will host shows with Sheryl Crow, John Fogerty, Kenny Logins with Jim Messina, CHVRCHES, Boyz II Men, TLC, Pentatonix, a-ha, A.R. Rahman and more. The venue will also feature a tribute to Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra with special guests Billie Eilish, Debbie Harry, Diane Reeves and Brian Stokes Mitchell.

“There is truly no place like the Hollywood Bowl. Nothing can compare to the feeling of performing there on a summer night, as our sound seems to pour out from the hills to the thousands of music lovers spread before us, gathered from everywhere in Los Angeles and around the world,” said LA Phil music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel in a release. “We dedicate our programs in this 100th season to all the people who have made the Hollywood Bowl a part of their lives, year after year, and to the new generation, on our stage and in our audience, that is going to carry the magic of this place far into the future.”

The annual fireworks special will feature the LA Phil alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, while the popular Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival will see appearances from The Roots, Gregory Porter and a celebration of the late Bill Withers. The annual fully staged Broadway musical will be Kinky Boots, which was penned by Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein.

In addition, the LA Phil will perform alongside beloved movies for the Film at the Bowl series. This year’s titles will include Back to the Future, Amadeus, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt. 1 and more.

“For a hundred years, [the Hollywood Bowl] has been a testament to live music’s power to create community, uniting people from all walks of life in a shared experience like no other,” said LA Phil CEO and David C. Bohnett CEO chair Chad Smith in a release. “Thanks to the vision of Gustavo Dudamel and the collaboration of an astonishing roster of guest artists, our centennial season will celebrate the enduring spirit of the Hollywood Bowl and everything this magical place has meant to generations of musicians and music lovers alike.”

In honor of the iconic venue’s 100th anniversary, the LA Phil is releasing a limited-edition book, Hollywood Bowl: The First 100 Years, by Derek Taub. The more than 300-page, image-filled book is comprised of 10 themed chapters drawing on first-hand accounts and rarely seen photos.

In addition, a vinyl box set of seven LPs will also be available featuring recordings from the Hollywood Bowl between 1928 and 2021. The book and box set will be exclusively sold at LA Phil and Hollywood Bowl stores beginning opening night.

The current Hollywood Bowl season is scheduled to run from June 11 through Sept. 29. Check out the full list of shows here.