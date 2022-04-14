Coachella Set Times Are Here

Coachella set times are finally here!

The Goldenvoice-produced event has released set times for its coveted return with Harry Styles headlining the main stage on Friday night at 11:35 p.m., Billie Eilish hitting the stage at 11:30 p.m. and Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd teaming up for a 10:20 slot on Sunday night.

Badbadnotgood will have the final slot on Friday night with a 12:05 a.m. start at the Gobi stage, while the late shifts will go to 21 Savage at the Sahara tent on Saturday and The Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon at the Mojave on Sunday night.

Doja Cat will perform on the main stage prior to SHM + The Weeknd at 8:30, following a 7 p.m. Karol G performance, Maggie Rogers at 5:45 p.m. and Run the Jewels’ 45-minute play kicking off at 4:35 p.m. on Sunday.

Friday evening will launch the festival with main-stage performances from Princess Nokia (2:35 p.m.), MIKA (3:40 p.m.), Ari Lennox (4:50 p.m.), Anitta (6 p.m.), Grupo Firme (7:10 p.m.) and Daniel Caesar (10:10 p.m.).

Goldenvoice was later than usual announcing set times for this year’s weekend one. In a tweet revealing the times, the festival noted the set times were “unprecedented.”

In previous years, Coachella has been known to release set times later than most major festivals – with the reveal coming the Monday or Tuesday before weekend one. With two canceled years due to the pandemic, the festival has undergone major lineup changes for its 2022 event, including dropping Travis Scott after his own festival, Astroworld, left several dead due to a crowd crush. In addition, late-in-the-game headliner Kanye West pulled out of the event just weeks before it was scheduled to begin.

The full list of set times for weekend one of Coachella 2022 can be found below.