Chrissy Teigen Skipped the 2023 Grammy Awards to Hang With Baby Esti

John Legend helped shut down the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Feb. 5) as part of DJ Khaled’s all-star “God Did” performance. But when the camera swung to the audience for reaction shots during the epic set, Legend’s wife model Chrissy Teigen was nowhere to be found. The always supportive spouse explained why she skipped the broadcast via a sweet picture with the couple’s newborn daughter, Esti.

“happy grammy day!!!,” she wrote alongside the snap of three-week-old Esti taking a nap on her mom’s chest. “had a dress fitting, looked around and realized… what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol.”

Fair enough.

While she was home chilling with their newborn, Legend joined Jay-Z and Rick Ross on a “Last Supper”-like set to perform the title track from Khaled’s latest album.

Last week, Legend explained the meaning behind the baby’s name, saying it was initially Teigen’s idea, but also has a surprising ties to his family tree. “It turns out, my great-grandmother was named Esther,” he said. “It wasn’t intentionally after someone, but once Chrissy told me that idea, I was like, ‘Oh, my great-grandmother’s name was Esther.’ We wanted to already name her middle name Maxine after my grandmother, whose middle name was Maxine. So, it’s a lot of my family in the name.”

Baby Esti joined older siblings Luna and Miles in January to make the singer and model’s brood a family of five, following the devastating loss of their third baby Jack last year when Teigen was 20 weeks pregnant. Following her birth, both proud parents took to social media to share photos of Esti. “Our new love,” Legend captioned his snap of the baby, while Teigen wrote, “Look at u out here lookin’ like a baby” alongside hers.

Check out Teigen’s post below.