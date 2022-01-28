Cast of Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Headed Out on Tour

The cast of Netflix’s Cheer is ready to take their skills on the road. The Cheer Live 2022 tour will feature members of both the Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College teams, as well as 14-time National Champion coach and best-selling author Monica Aldama.
Presented by Live Nation, Cheer Live will kick off its 38-date journey beginning June 1 in San Diego and make stops in arenas and amphitheaters across the country. The elite athletes will perform never-before-seen stunts in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Austin, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Atlantic City and more. The summer tour will also hit iconic venues like Radio City Music Hall in New York before closing out July 17 at Red Hat Amphitheatre in Raleigh, N.C.
“I’m so excited to cheer again and to have the feeling of performing and going on tour,” said Cheer star Morgan Simianer in a release. “We are all coming together without the competitions and pressure — it’s going to be so fun! I want all of the cheerleaders to see this and think, ‘That can be me one day.’”
The tour will include cheer stars Simianer, Gabi Butler, Maddy Brum, Angel Rice, Dee Joseph, James Thomas, Jeron Hazelwood, Gillian Rupert, Cassadee Dunlap and more to be announced. Fans of the Emmy Award-winning docuseries will get a live rendition of expert stunts and performances from some of the biggest names in the sport.
“The world has fallen in love with the stars of Cheer and we were convinced that their careers as cheerleaders should not come to an end after Daytona,” said tour creator and producer Jared Paul, founder of Faculty Productions, in a release. “Cheer Live will change the way the sport is viewed forever, allowing younger and aspiring cheerleaders to envision a future of cheerleading beyond the mat. These world class cheer stars are going to blow minds when they go full out this summer on the Cheer Live Tour.”
Cheer Live presenting partner Rebel Athletic will offer access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, at 10am local time until Thursday at 10pm local time. Citi will offer presale tickets during the same time frame for its cardmembers. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 4 at 10am local time. Check out a full list of dates below.
CHEER LIVE! TOUR 2022 DATES
June 1 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
June 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre
June 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
June 5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
June 7 – Amarillo, TX @ Amarillo Civic Center Coliseum
June 8 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
June 9 _ Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
June 10 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center
June 11 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
June 12 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
June 15 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
June 16 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Arena
June 17 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
June 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena
June 19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
June 22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
June 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
June 24 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
June 25 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
June 26 – Grand Rapids, MI 2 Van Andel Arena
June 28 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
June 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park
June 30 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
July 1 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
July 2 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center
July 3 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
July 5 – Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre
July 6 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
July 7 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
July 8 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center
July 9 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
July 10 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion
July 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center
July 13 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 15 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre
July 16 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
July 17 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater