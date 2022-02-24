‘Broadway Bares’ Benefit Sets Live Onstage Return for June

Broadway is back, and so too is the long-running Broadway Bares spectacular.

The annual, one night only charity burlesque show will return — live, onstage and in-person — for its 30th anniversary celebration on June 26 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. For the last two years, COVID-19 sidelined the show to a virtual event.

The theme for 2022 Broadway Bares show will be announced at a later date, along with any special guests that may take the stage. Previous installments of the show have included appearances from musicians like Billy Porter, Vanessa Williams, Cyndi Lauper and Adam Lambert. The extravaganza is a showcase for the dancers of Broadway and New York, and in 2019, more than 200 performers took the stage.

The 2022 show will be directed by Laya Barak, who also helmed the 2019 edition. Broadway Bares was launched in 1992 by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell. (Mitchell continues to be a part of the show in 2022, as an executive producer.)

Related Eurovision Song Contest Will Allow Russia to Compete in 2022 Competition

Per tradition, the 2022 Broadway Bares show will be performed twice on the same night, at 9:30 p.m. and midnight. Tickets are on sale at BroadwayCares.org.

Broadway Bares benefits and is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA). Though the years, Bares has generated over $21 million for BC/EFA. Through BC/EFA’s many fundraising endeavors and events, the organization has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States since 1988.