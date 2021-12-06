Arctic Monkeys, Lorde & Nine Inch Nails to Headline Debut Primavera Sound LA

Barcelona’s Primavera Sound is finally making its way to Los Angeles. After announcing the festival’s U.S. expansion in 2019, Primavera Sound LA will officially hit the West Coast in September with headlining performances from Arctic Monkeys, Lorde and Nine Inch Nails.

The festival’s debut in LA will take place Sept. 16-18 at L.A. State Historic Park. When first announced for 2020, the festival was only scheduled for two days, but organizers said they opted for the third day “to take the Barcelona touch further than ever before.”

In addition to headliners, another 56 artists were announced for the inaugural event. The lineup includes James Blake, Mitski, Arca, Khruangbin, BICEP, Clairo, King Krule, Darkside, Low, PinkPantheress, Tierra Whack, Kim Gordon and Cigarettes After Sex.

The festival — which is a partnership between Primavera Sound and promoter Live Nation – is expected to announce more artists in the near future.

The debut festival was scheduled to take place in 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic. “We have been thinking about Los Angeles for many years now, and the celebration of our 20th anniversary felt like the perfect timing for the decision of crossing overseas,” Primavera Sound co-director Gabi Ruiz said in a written announcement sent to Billboard in 2019. “Our goal is to bring the Primavera Sound spirit and vibe to cities with a similar feel: creative, colorful and welcoming.”

Any fans who purchased tickets for the 2020 event will have their passes honored for the 2022 edition. Tickets go on sale for the 2022 event Friday at 10 a.m. PT with three-day GA passes starting at $399 plus fees. VIP options are also available. Fans can register for the presale here.

Check out the announced lineup below.