All Time Low & Bad Religion to Headline Four Chord Music Festival

For the first time in eight years, Pennsylvania's Four Chord Music Festival will expand from one to two days.

Four Chord Music Festival is returning to Pennsylvania with even more music. For the event’s eighth iteration, it will expand to two days, with headlining sets from All Time Low and Bad Religion.

The expanded festival is presented by Four Chord Music and Drusky Entertainment and will take place from Sept. 9-10 at Wild Things Park in Washington, Pa. The festival will also feature performances from Descendents, Jimmy Eat World, Pennywise, The Story So Far, Silverstein, Lagwagon, The Starting Line, The Maine and many more.

“Four Chord Music Fest was born out of the Warped Tour ethos: punk rock, community, and loud music,” said festival founder Rishi Bahl. “Putting this on as a 100% independent company is challenging enough, but the pandemic made us all think, ‘is this ever going to happen again?’ Thankfully, here we are in year eight with the biggest lineup yet over two days. I just hope it’s a weekend that people can forget about their problems for a short period of time, have a cold one, and get gnarly tan lines.”

Four Chord Music festival has steadily grown since its first official year in 2014 as a single-day event at a 1,500-capacity club. According to Bahl, the expanded Four Chord “is the festival I had dreamed of being able to put on since this started in my apartment seven years ago in Pittsburgh.”

Two-day general admission passes will be available for $155. Individual day passes will be available for $86. Two-day VIP passes will be available for $350. Single-day VIP passes will be available for $186. VIP includes all-day access to the VIP-only tent, an elevated viewing platform, special acoustic performances from festival bands, a private bar and more. Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. ET. Head here for more information.

