Taylor Swift Guitar, Eminem Signed Gym Shoes, J-Hope Jumpsuit Slated for MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

A signature Taylor Swift guitar, a pair of Eminem sneakers and an iconic stage outfit from a member of BTS are among the items going under the gavel next month at the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction. According to a Tuesday morning (Jan. 17) release announcing the sale from Julien’s Auctions, the Feb. 5 event will take place following that night’s 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Among the items slated to benefit the organization that helps musicians with financial and medical needs, is a signed, but never played, Epiphone acoustic guitar that features the artwork for Swift’s 2020 pandemic album Evermore; the instrument is expected to draw bids in the $5,000-$10,000 range. Also going on the block is a white pair of Nike Air Max gym shoes from Eminem featuring the word “Shady” scrawled on the side that are expected to fetch up to $3,000.

There will also be an outfit worn by BTS’ J-Hope during his debut solo album photo shoot for Jack in the Box, which includes a black jumpsuit, buckle belt, a black cotton t-shirt and black ribbed bunny ear beanie pegged to bring in between $2,000-$4,000; the ensemble was worn by J-Hope for the “concept photos” for the album track “MORE.”

Among the other items on the block: a signed Champ Medici and Dr. Bombay sound systems and skins with a special NFT from Clay Nation that includes a catered visit to Snoop Dogg’s “The Compound” recording studio from Snoop and his son, Cordell Broadus ($6,000-$8,000 estimate) and Harry Styles’ 2020 black Fender Player series Stratocaster electric guitar signed by the singer in gold marker and inscribed “Always love” beside a doodle of a heart ($2,000-$4,000 estimate).

You can also bid on a 2014 Gibson Les Paul electric guitar signed by all five members of Fleetwood Mac (Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Lindsay Buckingham) when the group were honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year in 2018. There will also be a black Epiphone acoustic guitar with signatures from a number of artists who participated in the concert for 2015 MusiCares honoree Bob Dylan, including John Mellencamp, X’s John Doe, Tom Jones, Graham Nash, David Crosby, Aaron Neville, Bruce Springsteen, Alanis Morissette, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones, Jack White and Jackson Browne (estimate $2,000-$4,000).

2021 MusiCares honoree, Joni Mitchell, will be represented by a signed 2021 Gibson Hummingbird acoustic guitar and signed copy of the 4-LP vinyl boxed set The Reprise Albums ($2,000-$4,000), as well as Mitchell’s signed print of her original oil painting of Jimi Hendrix ($10,000-$20,000).

Other items on the list include an original painting by former Van Halen singer David Lee Roth, “Dark Ocean” ($4,000-$6,000 estimate), a 2006 limited edition art print from Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood entitled “Rolling Stones, Bigger Bang” (estimate $1,000-$2,000) and stage and appearance wardrobe worn by Olivia Rodrigo, Katy Perry, Kylie Minogue and Brandi Carlile. The auction will also feature signed guitars from Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant, Guns N’ Roses’ Slash, Lenny Kravitz, The Eagles’ Don Felder, Sting, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and signed handwritten lyrics from Shaggy (“It Wasn’t Me”) and items from the Beatles, Elton John, Depeche Mode, The Who, Selena Gomez, Jimmy Buffett, Ozzy Osbourne, Daft Punk and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Julien’s will host an exhibition of the items from Feb. 1-Feb. 3 that is free to the public in Beverly Hills, Calif.; click here to see the items and enter an absentee bid.