Lady Gaga, Billy Porter, Eric McCormack to Co-Host 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party

John's husband, David Furnish, will also help host th March 27 event, which will feature Brandi Carlile.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Elton John AIDS Foundation announced the all-star line-up of hosts for its 30th annual Academy Awards viewing party on Wednesday (March 2), revealing that Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Will & Grace star Eric McCormack will c0-host the glitzy event alongside John’s husband, David Furnish.

The party will take place on March 27, marking a return to in-person live event after going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Eric McCormack are not only amazingly talented, but have greatly contributed to LGBTQ+ visibility and inclusion in entertainment – both on screen and in music,” said Furnish, Chairman of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, in a statement. “I’m honoured to have this group to join me on stage in West Hollywood Park to advocate for all marginalized groups affected by HIV.”

Before the party — which will feature a performance from Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile — Porter and Furnish will hop on Instagram Live for a conversation on Thursday (March 3) at 8:45 a.m. ET. Since its inception in 1992, the viewing party has supported John’s AIDS Foundation’s efforts by raising more than $86 million to date according to the organization.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to co-host Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party and to commemorate the Foundation’s impact on the HIV/AIDS community for the past three decades,” said Porter in a statement. “This is a cause that is deeply personal for me, and I am committed to supporting incredible organizations like Elton John AIDS Foundation with the hope of helping others through their journeys.”

McCormack added, “At a time when equal rights continue to be threatened all over the world, it’s more important than ever that we come together to raise funds towards the fight against HIV/AIDS, and share a few laughs along the way – I can’t wait to join my dear friend David Furnish on stage.”

