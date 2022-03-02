Lady Gaga, Billy Porter, Eric McCormack to Co-Host 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party

The Elton John AIDS Foundation announced the all-star line-up of hosts for its 30th annual Academy Awards viewing party on Wednesday (March 2), revealing that Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Will & Grace star Eric McCormack will c0-host the glitzy event alongside John’s husband, David Furnish.

The party will take place on March 27, marking a return to in-person live event after going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Eric McCormack are not only amazingly talented, but have greatly contributed to LGBTQ+ visibility and inclusion in entertainment – both on screen and in music,” said Furnish, Chairman of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, in a statement. “I’m honoured to have this group to join me on stage in West Hollywood Park to advocate for all marginalized groups affected by HIV.”

Before the party — which will feature a performance from Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile — Porter and Furnish will hop on Instagram Live for a conversation on Thursday (March 3) at 8:45 a.m. ET. Since its inception in 1992, the viewing party has supported John’s AIDS Foundation’s efforts by raising more than $86 million to date according to the organization.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to co-host Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party and to commemorate the Foundation’s impact on the HIV/AIDS community for the past three decades,” said Porter in a statement. “This is a cause that is deeply personal for me, and I am committed to supporting incredible organizations like Elton John AIDS Foundation with the hope of helping others through their journeys.”

McCormack added, “At a time when equal rights continue to be threatened all over the world, it’s more important than ever that we come together to raise funds towards the fight against HIV/AIDS, and share a few laughs along the way – I can’t wait to join my dear friend David Furnish on stage.”