Silversun Pickups Announce Two SoCal Fall Shows

The Silversun Pickups are returning to Southern California for their second visit in less than a year, performing at the new Bellwether music venue in Los Angeles on Sept. 27.

The critically acclaimed LA-based indie rock group, led by vocalist and guitarist Brian Aubert, along with bassist Nikki Monninger, drummer Christopher Guanlao and keyboardist Joe Lester, are touring in support of their sixth studio album Physical Thrills. Released in August, Physical Thrills is Silversun Pickups second album produced by legendary American musician, songwriter, and record producer Butch Vig and is the third album to be released on their own label, New Machine Recordings.

Much of the music on Physical Thrills was written by Aubert during the pandemic and, earlier this month, the band announced the release their new EP Acoustic Thrills, featuring acoustic tracks from Physical Thrills: “Scared Together,” “Empty Nest” and “Alone on a Hill.”

“After building so many layers on the album it felt great to strip these songs down to their rawest form,” Monninger said in a press release announcing the album.

Yesterday, the Silversun Pickups announced a Sept. 29 concert at The Show inside of Agua Caliente in Rancho Mirage, Calif., near Palm Springs. Best known for their 2006 songs “Lazy Eye” and “Well Thought Out Twinkles” both of which made the top 10 of the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart in 2007, and their 2009 track “Panic Switch,” Silversun Pickups last played Los Angeles on Oct. 3 at the Orpheum Theater.

The Bellwether, a 1,600-capacity GA venue and joint venture between leading U.S. indie concert promoter Another Planet Entertainment and Teragram Ballroom owner Michael Swier, opens July 11 with a show from Phantogram. Located at 333 S. Boylston Street, the Bellwether’s opening run of shows includes two performances from HAIM (July 17-18), three nights of Porter Robinson (July 28-30), three nights with Carly Rae Jepson (Aug 12-14) and two nights with Isiah Rashad, August 17-18.

For a complete list of shows at the Bellwether, click here. For Silversun Pickup tickets at the Bellwether on Sept. 27, which go on sale June 16, click here. For Silversun Pickup tickets on Sept. 29 at The Show, click here.