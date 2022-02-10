Modest Mouse, Descendants & DEVO to Headline Tony Hawk’s Weekend Jam in Las Vegas

Tony Hawk attends the Stella McCartney "Get Back" Capsule Collection and documentary release of Peter Jackson's "Get Back" at The Jim Henson Company on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Tony Hawk and producer Pollen Presents are bringing a weekend of music, skating and video games to Las Vegas. The debut Tony Hawk’s Weekend Jam will take place May 12-15 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center with headlining performances from Modest Mouse, Descendants and DEVO.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Descendents Devo Modest Mouse See latest videos, charts and news

The musical lineup for the festival will also include X, Cold Cave, The Vandals, Warish, Rough Francis and The Downhill Jam.

Hawk’s event will also feature established and rising skateboarders. X Games legends Andy Macdonald, Bucky Lasek, Rune Glifberg and Sandro Dias will showcase their talents. Vert veterans Christian Hosoi and Steve Caballero, groundbreaking American-Finnish skateboarder Lizzie Armanto and innovative punk skater Kevin Staab will also be in attendance. More skateboarders are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Attendees will get the chance to witness and take part in a variety of experiences that will include a Vert Alert exhibition hosted by Hawk with some of the best professional skateboard legends, skate contests, a street park setup, gaming lounge to play all the classics hosted by Gaming Community Network (GCN), skate shop with exclusive merch and more.

The itinerary on the skateboarding front will feature a welcome party, skate contests with a men’s and women’s category, legends skate demo, best trick competition, an awards ceremony and speech by Tony Hawk, an interactive skate experience, and guest DJs.

Packages for the four-day weekend can be found here. Pollen also offers a 100% refund if an attendee tests positive for COVID-19 within 14 days of the event or if the event is canceled due to COVID-19.