Black Keys, Widespread Panic, Wilco & Jason Isbell to Headline Mempho Music Festival

Mempho Music Festival has announced the lineup for its fifth annual event, taking place Sept 30-Oct 2 at the Radians Amphitheater inside Memphis Botanic Garden.

Headliners include American rock/blues duo The Black Keys, alternative rock mainstays Wilco and decorated Americana outfit Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, as well as a double-dose of Athens-based jam band Widespread Panic, returning to the lineup by popular demand. Appearances by Portugal. The Man, Fantastic Negrito, Tank and the Bangas, Allison Russell and Celisse are also confirmed on the Adams Keegan main stage.

Since its debut in 2017, Mempho Fest has forged its own path and sustained continued growth and enthusiasm. Last year, the festival celebrated a milestone in its new home at Radians Amphitheater by selling out all three days, with plans to increase in capacity over the coming years. As Mempho Fest pushes forward, its continued spotlight on Memphis culture and dedication to upholding the city’s unique musical legacy will be a driving force in the event’s curation.

This year, Mempho Fest has once again teamed up with Memphis-based St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital — a leading resource and support center for families affected by childhood cancer and other illnesses — as its charitable partner and beneficiary.

General admission and VIP tickets are currently on sale, with prices ranging from $195 to $660. Tickets can be purchased through memphofest.com/tickets or through Front Gate Tickets. Single-day tickets will be made available with the announcement of daily lineups closer to the festival date. For more information, and to stay up-to-date on all things Mempho Fest, visit memphofest.com.