Greta Van Fleet Postpone Remaining Tour Dates Due to Illness

Grammy-nominated rock band Greta Van Fleet have postponed the remaining dates on their Dreams in Gold tour after guitarist Jake Kiszka was hospitalized with pneumonia.

In total, eight dates are affected by the announcement, including a show Tuesday night at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. The concerts are expected to be rescheduled, with new dates to be announced.

“We are disheartened to announce that the shows from March 22nd through April 2nd must be rescheduled for the health and safety of our brother, Jake,” the band said in a statement. “We recognize how upsetting this news is and share your disappointment. While Jake has been discharged after being hospitalized for four days, he is still struggling with pneumonia and its symptoms. The healing process is long and slower than anticipated. Jake wanted to push through, however doctors have advised doing so could potentially lead to further complications and a longer recovery.”

Since embarking on their tour March 10 at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Greta Van Fleet has only been able to play three dates after several bandmates fell ill. Last week, a spokesperson for the group said COVID-19 was ruled out “after medical consultation.”

The band said it plans to announce “new dates as quickly as possible. We are determined to play these shows.”

The Madison show, however, will not be rescheduled, the band said, “due to planned venue renovations later this year. However, we love you and your city, and will find a way to make it up to you. Refunds will be available at point of purchase. To the fans, friends, and family that planned to travel great lengths to be with us – your unwavering support has not gone unnoticed. We appreciate your dedication, understanding, grace, and sympathy,” the group wrote in a statement before signing off with “it is important for Jake to heal so the rest of Dreams In Gold 2022 can continue as planned through the rest of the year, starting in South America.”

Greta Van Fleet head to South America in May, starting with Rio de Janeiro on, May 3 before returning Stateside in August. Greta Van Fleet’s 2021 sophomore album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Rock Albums chart and has hit the No. 1 spot on the Hard Rock Albums and Vinyl Albums charts and peaked at No. 10 on the all-genre Billboard 200.