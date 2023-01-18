GoldenSky Country Music Festival Returning to California With Eric Church, Maren Morris & More

GoldenSky Country Music Festival will return to Sacramento this year on Oct. 14 and 15 at Discovery Park, with a performer lineup led by Eric Church, Sacramento’s own Jon Pardi, as well as Maren Morris and Parker McCollum.

Also performing are Jordan Davis and Country Music Hall of Famer Wynonna Judd, as well as Lainey Wilson, Elle King, Eli Young Band, Niko Moon, Ingrid Andress, Nate Smith, Adam Doleac, Frank Ray, Tenille Arts, Drake Milligan, Megan Moroney, Kidd G, Willie Jones, Lakeview and Avery Anna. GoldenSky Country Music Festival is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents in partnership with Visit Sacramento.

”We’re thrilled to partner with DWP to bring the West Coast’s premier country music experience back to Sacramento,” said Visit Sacramento President & CEO Mike Testa. “This year’s incredible lineup, coupled with unique local activations and Sacramento as the backdrop will make for an unforgettable weekend. We can’t wait to welcome music fans from across the country back to our city.”

The event will also feature an array of activities for festivalgoers, including GoldenSky Beer Festival, a “festival within the festival” that will showcase the top local, regional and national tastes with over 150 different selections of beer, hard seltzer and ciders. The Farmhouse, presented by California Bountiful, will offer a local food experience featuring some of Sacramento’s top dining establishments. Other festival offerings include El Dorado Market, River City Saloon & Dance Hall, Loud Lounge, Wines of Sacramento and Sidelines Sports Bar.

GoldenSky Country Music Festival debuted as a two-day event in 2022, with 50,000 people in attendance for a lineup that included Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Carly Pearce and Parmalee.