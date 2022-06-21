Dropkick Murphys Launch Woody Guthrie-Inspired “This Machine…” Tour

Boston punk-rock legends the Dropkick Murphys are hitting the road this October to honor American folk hero Woody Guthrie for their This Machine…Theater Tour.

The outing, which begins Oct. 20 at Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord, New Hampshire, will be the band’s first seated theater tour, bringing Guthrie’s words to life on their new 10-song acoustic album This Machine Still Kills Fascists, to be released digitally and on CD Sept. 30, with a special edition vinyl out in November.

The first single and video from the album “Two 6’s Upside Down” will be released on July 6.