Doja Cat Drops Out of Weeknd Tour & Festival Dates Due to Tonsil Surgery

After graphically detailing a medical procedure she had on her tonsils, Doja Cat took to social media on Friday (May 20) to announce that the issue was going to sideline her planned tour with The Weeknd and festival dates this summer.

“Hi guys. I wanted you to hear it from me first,” she started the message, with white text over a background. “Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all.”

On Thursday, Doja took to Twitter to tell fans about the procedure in detail and warned that some “bad news” could be on the way. “Dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil,” she tweeted. “I had an abscess in it. My whole throat is f—ed so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon.” She tweeted that her tonsils got infected before Sunday night’s 2022 Billboard Music Awards. “I was taking f—in antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today,” she wrote.

Back in March, The Weeknd announced that Doja Cat would join his After Hours Til Dawn tour as a special guest. The pair are both managed by SALXCO’s Wassim “Sal” Slaiby. The tour kicks off July 8 in Toronto and wraps Sept. 2 in Los Angeles.

In addition to The Weeknd tour, Doja was lined up for a series of summer music festivals, including a planned set Saturday (May 21) at the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival on June 22.

Doja Cat went into Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards as the top female finalist, with 14 nods, eventually taking home the prizes for top R&B artist, top female R&B artist, top R&B album for Planet Her, and top viral song for “Kiss Me More” with SZA.

