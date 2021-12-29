Dead & Company Offering Refunds for Mexico Shows Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Dead & Company announced Wednesday (Dec. 29) it will move ahead with its back-to-back concert weekends in Riviera Cancún, Mexico, next month, but any ticket holders who no longer wish to attend as the omicron variant drives a surge in COVID-19 cases around the world are now eligible to receive refunds. Playing in the Sand is scheduled for Jan. 7-10 and 13-16, all performances will be held outdoors on the beach.

Refund requests must be submitted by 5 p.m. EST on Friday.

For those fans who still plan to attend the concerts, in an email sent to ticket holders on Wednesday, the band and promoter CID Presents “strongly” advised eligible guests “to be boosted against COVID-19 before traveling to Mexico.” The email contained a form for fans to submit who wish to receive refunds.

The Playing in the Sand health and safety police requires guests to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination before departure for the event, as well as negative COVID-19 PCR test or any NAAT lab or technician-certified test no more than two days prior to event check-in. Guests must also provide a negative antigen test administered at check-in and an additional negative antigen test for departure from Mexico no more than 1 day before your flight home per CDC order.

With CID Presents, Dead & Company — which has both led in concerts’ comeback amid the pandemic and coronavirus safety precautions — has also enacted a number of measures for the Playing in the Sand shows for both staff and guests. See those here:

All staff are required to wear KN95 masks at all times.

All guests will be required to wear masks in all indoor public spaces except while actively eating.

All CID Presents staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

All Moon Palace staff who are guest-facing are fully vaccinated against COVID-19,

All CID Presents staff and Moon Palace staff are tested daily.

We highly encourage guests not to leave the resort throughout their Playing in the Sand vacation. Therefore, all CID Presents-hosted off-site adventures have been canceled and will be automatically refunded.

In the event a Playing in the Sand guest tests positive for COVID-19 either upon arrival antigen testing or prior to departure, an on-site quarantine room will be provided complimentary by CID Presents and Moon Palace until a negative test result is produced. In the event that all on-site quarantine rooms are occupied, CID Presents will arrange for lodging at a nearby hotel and cover all associated transportation and lodging costs.

Guests who arrive in the Cancun area more than two days prior to event check in and need assistance with obtaining a PCR test locally can visit our medical partner Protech at one of THESE locations. You will not be allowed to check into the event or resort until you have received your PCR test results. We strongly advise against flying without a negative test result. Guests who get PCR tests via Protech Medical will experience at least a 6-8 hour wait for test results. Please use the code “RockOn” for a discounted rate of $85 per person per test.

New CDC Isolation and Quarantine Period guidance has been lowered from 10 days to 5 days for asymptomatic US Citizens. For the most up to date guidance, click here.



Dead & Company had one of the year’s biggest tours with a hybrid of amphitheater-stadium shows that started in August and continued through October.