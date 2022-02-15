Coachella and Stagecoach Drop All Covid Safety Precautions

The Coachella Stage of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/GI for Coachella)

The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals will not require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests for attendees. Neither of the California festivals will require masks for their April events either, though face coverings are recommended for the dust.

Stagecoach, which will be held after Coachella’s two-weekend run at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, posted on social media Tuesday that the country festival had updated its attendance policies to reflect local guidelines. The health and safety page of the festival’s website further explains that there is an inherent risk of exposure to the contagious disease in any public place and that the event does not guarantee that those in attendance will not catch COVID-19.

“By entering the festival, attendees voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19,” the site reads, noting that those exposed are expected to self-quarantine based on local and CDC guidelines.

The same safety guidelines are outlined on Coachella’s website, though the fellow Goldenvoice-produced festival did not post about the lack of COVID-19-related precautions on its social media accounts.

Both events clarify that safety guidelines can change at any time based on federal or local mandates or artist or promoter instructions. Those changes could come in the form of limited capacity, vaccine requirements or other protective measures.

The festivals’ lack of safety precautions contrasts with the guidelines put forth by parent company AEG Presents, which requires full proof of vaccination for its owned and operated festivals, venues and events.

The Coachella Music and Arts Festival is scheduled to take place over two weekends (April 15-17 and April 22-24) with headliners Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Ye. The desert event typically welcomes 125,000 attendees each weekend.

Stagecoach, which will follow Coachella on the weekend of April 29-May 1, has expanded in recent years to a capacity of 80,000 festivalgoers. This year’s festival will see headlining performances from Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs.