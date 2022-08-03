Bruno Mars Will Officially Open Sydney’s Allianz Stadium

Bruno Mars will bring some 24K magic to Sydney later this year when he officially opens the new Allianz Stadium.

The pop superstar is booked to perform Friday, Oct. 14 and the following evening to raise the curtain at the rebuilt venue.

Veteran concert promoter Paul Dainty, CEO of TEG Dainty, part of the TEG group, is producing the shows.

“It’s incredibly exciting to welcome audiences back to Allianz Stadium in the heart of Sydney and who better to lead the opening celebrations than the legendary, record-breaking artist Bruno Mars,” he says in a statement. “These opening shows will go down in history as not to be missed.”

Mars’ most recent studio album, 24K Magic, debuted at No. 3 on the ARIA Albums Chart following its release in November 2016, for his third Top 3 in Australia after Doo-Wops & Hooligans (No. 2 in January 2011) and Unorthodox Jukebox (No. 1 in January 2013). His single releases in Australia have collected 56-times platinum status, streams are north of 773 million, and he has completed three sold out tours.

He heads Down Under in Grammy-winning form. Mars’ collaborative album with Anderson .Paak, An Evening with Silk Sonic, won four categories at the 64th Grammy Awards in 2022, including record of the year and song of the year.

Sited next to the Sydney Cricket Ground, Allianz is expected to open its doors next month, after a renovation which reportedly carried a price tag upwards of A$800 million ($555 million). The result should be a “state-of-the-art multi-purpose venue, built for the future of sport and entertainment in Australia,” say the SCG trust.

The 42,500 capacity venue, traditionally known as Sydney Football Stadium (and previously Aussie Stadium) will host a free community open day and night on Aug. 28, headlined by Australian artists Guy Sebastian and Baker Boy. The grand opening is set for Sept. 2.



General public tickets for Mars’ shows go on sale from Thursday Aug. 11 via tegdainty.com, while Telstra Plus pre-sales start Monday, Aug. 8 at Telstra.com/tickets. Bruno Mars Live and Exclusive is supported by the NSW government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.