Bonnaroo Reveals 2022 Lineup: See the Complete List of Performers

This summer, Bonnaroo is finally back.
After COVID-19 sidelined the 2020 edition of Bonnaroo and Hurricane Ida-related flooding scrapped plans for Bonnaroo 2021, the Manchester, Tenn. music festival will return for Bonnaroo 2022 from June 16-19.
Headliners include Tool, J. Cole, Stevie Nicks, The Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Flume, Illenium, Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Billy Strings, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, $uicideboy$ and Porter Robinson.
Tickets go on sale Thursday (Jan. 13) at noon CT on Bonnaroo’s website. This year’s edition will feature JamTrak, an on-site transportation system that operates free of charge for attendees, and various improvements to the camping area (including “air-conditioned darkroom tents”).
Jack Antonoff heads up this year’s annual fan-favorite Superjam, entitled Jack Antonoff’s 1984, which will find the Bleachers mastermind taking festivalgoers a few decades back in time. See the complete lineup below.
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
Gryffin
Clozee
Sidepiece
Role Model
The Brook & The Bluff
Sons of Kemet
Goth Babe
Blu Detiger
Indigo De Souza
Adam Melchor
The Weather Station
Andy Frasco & The U.N.
Jessie Murph
The Dip
Nothi
Wreckno
VNSSA
Weval
Kenny Mason
Calder Allen
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
J. Cole
The Chicks
Illenium
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Disclosure
Lord Huron
The War On Drugs
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Goose
Bleachers
Isaiah Rashad
Lane 8
Still Woozy
Whiskey Myers
Denzel Curry
Japanese Breakfast
Tove Lo
Dayglow
John Summit
Arlo Parks
Chris Lorenzo
Tai Verdes
The Regrettes
J. Worra
LP Giobbi
Briston Maroney
Noga Erez
Phantoms
Ship Wrek
Westend
Maggie Rose
Claud
Southern Avenue
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
Tool
Flume
21 Savage
Billy Strings
$uicideboy$
Porter Robinson
Marc Rebillet
Chvrches
LANY
Ludacris
Chris Lake
Tobe Nwigwe
Judah & The Lion
Mt. Joy
100 gecs
All Time Low
Nora En Pure
Slowthai
Black Tiger Sex Machine
Ashe
Said The Sky
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Joy Oladokun
The Backseat Lovers
Benee
Habstrakt
Lucii
Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
Teddy Swims
Moore Kismet
Patrick Droney
Cory Henry
Lucille Croft
COM3T
SUNDAY, JUNE 19
Stevie Nicks
Machine Gun Kelly
Roddy Ricch
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Rezz
Herbie Hancock
Puscifer
Wallows
Tash Sultana
Coin
G Jones
Zach Bryan
All Them Witches
Tinashe
Fletcher
Tierra Whack
Lettuce
Dombresky
Bas
Protoje
Of The Trees
Sierra Ferrell
Ravenscoon
Wild Rivers
Flipturn
A Hundred Drums
PLUS! SuperJam: Jack Antonoff’s 1984