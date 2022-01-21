Daddy Yankee, Maluma and Anuel AA to Headline Baja Beach Fest 2022

Baja Beach Fest is returning to the beaches of Mexico this summer. The Rosarito festival will welcome headliners Maluma, Anuel AA, Farruko and Wisin Y Yandel. The festival will also feature a headlining performance from Sinaloan heroes Banda MS.

The festival is slated to run two weekends in a row, from Aug. 12-14 and Aug. 19-21 for three days each. Each weekend will close out with a headlining set from Daddy Yankee, who recently suggested on social media he would be heading out on his last world tour this year.

The Reggaeton and Latin Trap festival will also see sets from Myke Towers, Natanael Cano, Sech, Jhay Cortez, El Alfa, Natti Natasha and more. Jay Wheeler, Tokischa, Mora, Nicki Nicole, Arcángel and VF7 and Lunay, among others, are also set to perform at the beachside resort.

Baja Beach Fest first emerged as a one-day event in 2018 and has continued to grow each year. In 2019, the festival expanded to two days and welcomed top-tier talent including Ozuna, J Balvin, Becky G, Bad Bunny and Nicky Jam. In 2020, the festival postponed due to the pandemic and returned in 2021 with performances from Ozuna, Balvin and Karol G for 30,000 fans.

Tickets for the three-day weekend go on sale today (Jan. 21) at noon PT and can be found here. The blind presale on Dec. 7 sold out immediately, according to organizers. Check out the full lineup below.