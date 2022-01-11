Every 2022 Concert & Festival Canceled Due to COVID-19

The emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant has led to a spike in coronavirus infections across the U.S. at the start of 2022, with the number increasing every day — and as a result, COVID-19 continues to take its toll on the live music industry.

As announcements of cancellations and postponements roll in, we’re keeping track of the latest in this updating list.Below, find all the 2022 concerts and festivals that have been canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (These are listed in descending order of announcement, so find the latest cancellations at the very top.)

Jason Isbell

Jason Isbell tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 on Jan. 11 and canceled and rescheduled a series of shows as a result. “Got myself a breakthrough case of COVID,” Isbell told his fans via Twitter. “Lotta sinus drainage type stuff, scratchy in my throat and some muscle aches but no cough or breathing issues fyi. Boosted and very grateful for it.” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit shows in Asheville, N.C., slated for Jan. 11-12, have been canceled. Concerts in Louisville (Jan. 14-15), Columbus, Ohio (Jan. 16), Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (Jan. 17) and Wilmington, N.C. (Jan. 19) will be rescheduled. His next tour date will be Jan. 21 in Charlotte, N.C., with opener Adia Victoria.

The BPM Festival Costa Rica

Two days before it was scheduled to begin, organizers of The BPM Festival Costa Rica postponed the event. The festival had been scheduled to take place in the beach town of Tamarindo, Costa Rica from Jan. 12-18, 2022. Organizers have not yet published new dates. “After more than a year of planning and looking forward to welcoming you to our 15th anniversary edition, we sympathize with your sense of disappointment and frustration and are beyond heartbroken to share this news with you,” BPM organizers wrote in a statement.

Billy Joel

Billy Joel announced via Twitter that his Jan. 14 show Madison Square Garden will now be taking place on Aug. 24, making it the second postponement for the event. “Nothing is more important to me than the safety and well-being of my band, crew, and the fans; so due to unfortunate COVID-related circumstances, we made the decision to reschedule the January 14th concert at MSG,” Joel wrote.

Rina Sawayama

“Due to the ongoing restrictions resulting from the recent COVID surge, I’m having to cancel all my European dates in March this year. I was so excited to come play for you all, so this is hugely disappointing,” Sawayama shared via social media. The good news, she said, was that she promised she’ll return to the EU again “soon” with what she described as “a bigger show and new music (EEEEE).”

64th Annual Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy postponed the 64th annual Grammy Awards due to the spreading COVID-19 omicron variant, the organization announced. The event was originally set for Jan. 31 at

CRYPTO.COM Arena in Los Angeles, but will now move to spring — possibly April — sources say. “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show,” said a joint statement from the Recording Academy and CBS. “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

Los Temerarios

In an official press release shared on their social media channels, Los Temerarios said that due to the “critical situation,” they decided to postpone their 2022 tour — which was set to kick off Feb. 4 — and move it to 2023. “At this moment, everyone’s health is top priority, and although we want to return to the stage and reunite with our fans, we don’t want to put anyone at risk,” the band, led by brothers Gustavo and Adolfo Angel, wrote.

Carlos Vives

Carlos Vives announced that his Después de todo … Vives tour, which kicked off in December and was set to pick up Jan. 13 in Seattle, was postponed until further notice.

David Lee Roth

The 66-year-old former Van Halen singer was slated to cap his career with a string of five farewell residency shows at Las Vegas’ House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in January after canceling his planned New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day shows at the venue due to the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The shows are now listed as “canceled” on the venue’s site, but Roth’s reps did announced on Dec. 30 that the New Year’s shows would be pushed to Feb. 11-12.