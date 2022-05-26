Lumineers to Headline New BeachRanch Festival in SoCal

The Golden State is having its Americana moment this summer with the announcement of the third roots rock and country-themed festival for 2022 — the ocean-adjacent BeachLife Ranch country and Americana music festival, scheduled for Redondo Beach, Calif., on Sept. 16-18.

Co-created by independent concert promoter Alan Sanford and the crew who created the BeachLife Festival that first launched in 2019, BeachRanch will be headlined by The Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley, Wilco and Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and will include a special performance led by singer, songwriter and producer Shooter Jennings honoring the music of his father, outlaw country legend Waylon Jennings.

In addition to BeachLife Ranch this summer, there is also Palomino Festival with Kacey Musgraves happening on the grounds outside the Rose Bowl on July 9 and GoldenSky in Sacramento on Oct. 15-16, headlined by Tim McGraw. That’s a big helping of country and Americana for a state not known for always embracing the genre, but the popularity of country music has rapidly grown over the last decade thanks in large part to the growing accessibility to roots-driven music via streaming services and the launch of the Stagecoach festival near Palm Springs, which has served as an important platform for country’s music increasingly diverse sound while nurturing a vintage aesthetic around country western themes.

Sanford said there’s also a similarity in experiences between the cowboy (and cowgirl) lifestyle and the surfer lifestyle, both in their appreciation of their surroundings and their calm confidence, saying BeachLife Ranch “is inspired by growing up in Southern California and spending summers in Central California trail riding on horses all day, then coming home to wash up for a sunset BBQ of Santa Maria tri-tip with all the fixins. It’s different from surf & skate beach culture, but the vibe is the same, and something we want to celebrate: love and respect for the outdoors, nature, friends and community.” The festival will carry on the onstage dining offering, known as the SideStage Experience, where guests can enjoy a four-course meal from a celebrity chef served onstage while artists are performing. Proceeds of the festival help support the Los Angeles South Bay community via philanthropy, as well as eco-friendly and sustainable initiatives, specifically related to the preservation of beaches and oceans, as well as the local community.