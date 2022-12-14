Billboard ChartStars and Intel® Evo™ Collaborate on Exclusive NFT Series

Over the past couple of months, Billboard and Intel® have given out three (3) NFTs across Billboard events, each with special, unique utility, available on Billboard ChartStars.

Today, redeemers of all three prior NFTs are invited to an exclusive drop – Billboard x Intel® Evo™ Super Challenger NFT, celebrating their participation in the Billboard and Intel Web3 collaboration across Billboard events.

To celebrate the final drop of the series, let’s look back at how Intel brought music fans closer to their favorite artists.

The first mint, The Billboard x Intel Evo VIP Collection NFT dropped in September, introducing the exciting program and getting fans pumped for what’s in store.

Shortly after the first drop, we announced the second of the series, the Billboard x Intel Evo Latin Music Week Edition NFT – giving holders the opportunity to enjoy IRL perks at our star studded Billboard’s Latin Music Week in Miami.

The collaboration first aligned with our massive music week in Miami, giving holders a VIP experience to the closing night party with Bresh at Oasis Miami. Within the VIP space, redeemers had a killer view from the side stage, danced the night away featuring light up wristbands and enjoyed courtesy drink tickets, redeemable at the VIP bar.

Connecting fans once more, Intel® Evo™ powered an intimate VIP experience for Hip-Hop fans at Billboard LIVE. By redeeming their Intel Evo x Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Edition NFT, fans unlocked an epic night in Los Angeles: two tickets to the concert [with the City Girls], light-up wristbands, free drinks, and an exclusive balcony with an awesome view of the show. Tech influencer, Sydney Robinson (@sidclusive) also joined the LA fun to capture content to share with his cyber community.

Billboard ChartStars, a digital collectible platform in partnership with UNBLOCKED, requires no need for a crypto wallet and is built on a leading eco-friendly blockchain, where minting a collectible only requires the energy needed for 1/12 of a web search.

If you want to learn more about Billboard ChartStars, you can register now to reserve your username and be in-the-know about future releases.

Interested in technology that performs, connects and charges fast, making it easier to create, stream and browse – all while being light and stylish? Click HERE to learn more about Intel Evo laptops.

The Intel Evo platform isn’t just powering live experiences across Billboard tent poles — they power the best laptops on the market. Whether you’re hosting a virtual album release party or making beats, Intel Evo laptops have it all. Superior performance, 3x faster Wi-Fi, and a long-lasting battery that charges fast to ensure that the music won’t stop.