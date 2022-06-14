Katy Perry Kicks Off New Artist Workout Series for VR Fitness App Supernatural: Exclusive

Supernatural, the subscription-based VR fitness app, is announcing the launch of the Supernatural Artist Series, with new Oculus-ready workouts choreographed to artist playlists, Billboard can exclusively reveal. Katy Perry’s music will kick off the monthly artist series, which will include multiple A-list artists joining the virtual reality app’s music catalog, and launch on June 27.

“Music has always been an integral part of Supernatural, and since launch we’ve been dreaming of ways to empower our athletes to further connect with music from the artists they love,” says Chris Milk, Supernatural founder and CEO, in a statement to Billboard. “Supernatural uses virtual reality to help people find joy in movement, and when you combine that joy with a playlist devoted to one of your favorite artists, the exhilaration reaches entirely new heights.”

Perry’s music will be incorporated into two new workouts on the app: a boxing session featuring uptempo No. 1 smashes like “Roar” and “I Kissed a Girl,” and a Flow session, Supernatural’s signature cardio workout, featuring hits like “Unconditionally” and “Teenage Dream.” “Katy is one of the most electrifying artists of her generation, with empowering anthems that lift fans up,” says Milk. “She’s a known ally for the LQBTQIA+ community and compels the kind of self-love and acceptance that thrives within the Supernatural community. We’re thrilled for her to kick off our artists series.”

Following the new workouts with Perry’s music launching later this month, Supernatural’s monthly artist series will continue at least through the end of 2022, with a different superstar joining the workout series each month. Imagine Dragons will be next up in July, followed by The Weeknd in August, Swedish House Mafia in September, Kid Cudi in October, Coldplay in November and Lady Gaga in December.

“The Supernatural Artist Series is something I’m thrilled to share and experience with all of our athletes,” says Supernatural head of fitness Leanne Pedante in a press release. “This partnership allows Supernatural members to deepen their already immersive experience in a whole new way as they box and sweat to their favorite artists.”

Launched in April 2020 by tech company Within and available on Meta Quest and Meta Quest 2 for $18.99 per month, Supernatural has secured publishing deals with UMPG, Sony/ATV, Warner Chappell, Kobalt and BMG — as well as label deals with UMG and Warner – to include hundreds of thousands of songs within the app. The artist series follows several different genre-driven workouts within Supernatural, as well as specialized programs like a female rappers workout for Women’s History Month.