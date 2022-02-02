John Legend Dives Into NFTs With Our Happy Company’s ‘OurSong’ Platform

John Legend, the great-allrounder who has already completed an EGOT, the youngest person to do so, is spreading his wings into NFTs.

The R&B star is named co-founder and chief impact officer at Our Happy Company, which today (Feb. 2) launches OurSong, its social NFT platform.

With Legend in his dual-capacity, Our Happy Company has ambitions for OurSong to “build a better system for creators to be discovered, monetize their work, and engage with fans through NFTs,” reads a statement.

The new platform is meant to appeal to those of us who don’t possess a degree in computer science, or have, at the very least, a lifelong tech habit.

One of its points of difference is ease of use, for artists and consumers. OurSong users don’t need to hold a separate cryptocurrency wallet outside the app, and its NFTs can be created, shared, or bought for as little as a few dollars, a sweet incentive for newbies.

Working alongside a team of media technologists and futurists, including Kevin Lin, co-founder of Twitch; Matt Cheng, founder of Cherubic Ventures; and Chris Lin, CEO of KKBOX, Legend co-founded the project as a means to create more opportunities for content creators, by introducing the artform to new audiences.

“NFTs hold so much promise in ushering in the next generation of singers, songwriters, photographers, artists, and more,” says Legend in a statement. “I helped found OurSong because I believe NFTs can change the way creators are discovered, improve how they serve their biggest fans, and reshape the industry as a whole. That starts with building a platform that serves all creators, whether they have one hundred fans or one hundred thousand.”

The OurSong mobile app is available in English, Traditional Chinese, Bahasa Indonesia and Japanese languages on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

As part of the launch, Legend and the co-founding team will spotlight creators around the globe, though names and details haven’t yet been revealed.

Legend has won 12 Grammys throughout his career, and in 2015, he and Common took home the Oscar for Best Original Song for “Glory,” which was featured in the movie Selma. In 2017, he won a Tony in the Best Revival of a Play category for his role as a co-producer of Jitney. The following year, he won the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) award for his work as a producer on Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert at the Creative Arts Emmys Sunday night (Sept. 9), making him the youngest person to complete his EGOT.