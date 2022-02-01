David Guetta Will Perform as an Avatar for First Time In Upcoming Roblox Set

David Guetta has performed on top of skyscrapers, on confetti blasting stages and in the world’s biggest nightclubs, but he has never appeared in the metaverse. That changes this Friday (February 4), when the French producer makes his debut as an avatar during a set in online gaming platform Roblox.

Beginning at 4 p.m. PT on Friday, the show will have an intergalactic theme and find the digital version of Guetta dropping hits during an interactive experience that will repeat every hour on the hour throughout the weekend. See a 30-second clip of the experience below.

In addition to a 45-minute set, the event will feature an interview with the producer. Fans can interact with the experience via dance battles, a puzzle used to unlock special abilities and archives, virtual merchandise available for purchase and as prizes.

“Working on this concert has allowed me to bring an amazing new creation to life with design and production to suit the virtual world,” Guetta says. “We’ve built something that will play host to one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it with me.”

The show was created in partnership with Roblox developer Wonder Works Studio and Warner Music Group. Guetta sold his catalog to WMG in June of 2021 for approximately $100 million. “When they gave that number, I told my partner who does all the business for me, like, ‘Look around a little bit and see.’ Because I was like, ‘What? This is crazy,'” Guetta told Billboard of this catalog sale in October. “It’s like winning the lottery, because you don’t see it coming.”

“David’s music is enjoyed by billions of people globally,” says Bart Cools, evp global A&R and marketing, dance music for Warner Music. “Our partnership with Roblox will enable him to connect with new fans from all around the world and take them on a journey with him in a way that’s never before been possible.”

This is not Roblox’s first foray into the realm of electronic music, with October’s EDC Las Vegas becoming the first festival to stream via the gaming platform.