Billboard ChartStars and FEWOCiOUS Partner for Exclusive NFT Drop

Get ready for the drop! Billboard ChartStars has teamed with FEWOCiOUS for a colorful new NFT drop, arriving in full this Friday (July 29).



This time, the 19-year-old artist has designed a full issue of Billboard Magazine, existing inside his FewoWorld and stuffed with Easter eggs and exclusive audio. The cover star is Mr. MiSUNDERSTOOD, one of FEWOCiOUS’ most popular characters.



The special release will consist of 250 tokens sold at $250 each, with portions of the proceeds benefitting The Trevor Project, the suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ young people.



It’s the second NFT collaboration between Billboard and FEWOCiOUS (aka Victor Langlois), who previously served as guest illustrator for the trade title’s annual Pride issue cover.

NFT hunters can join the Twitter Spaces with FEWOCiOUS, Billboard, Unblocked, and Dapper Labs on July 27 for more on the project, plus a new ChartStars Pride drop with FEWOCiOUS and various special guests.

The partnership follows the announcement in March of Billboard ChartStars, a music digital collectibles project created through an alliance with Universal Music Group, a project that celebrates UMG artists’ achievements and milestones on the Billboard charts as exclusive NFTs.

The NFT technology partner for ChartStars is Unblocked, which enables credit card payments and runs on the Flow blockchain platform, which is said to be more environmentally friendly compared to other mainstream blockchain tech.