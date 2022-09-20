Billboard ChartStars and Intel Partner for an Exclusive NFT drop

Get Ready! Billboard and Intel Evo have teamed up to release the free Intel Evo VIP Pass, a four-part NFT drop on Billboard ChartStars, ushering fans into an elevated music experience, each with unique utility.

Explore Explore Intel Evo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The first of the four collectibles will be available today, Tuesday, September 20. Get yours HERE!

Holders will unlock:

Free NFT

Membership to the Billboard ChartStars community + access to Discord

The next drop will take place the following Monday, September 26, to kick off Latin Music Week. Of the nationwide redeemers, the first 250 to collect will have a chance to RSVP for the En Vivo performance with Bresh, on Saturday, October 1st in Miami, Fl. On the evening of the event, holders who arrive between 9p-10:30p, and show proof of ownership at Oasis Wynwood, will be granted free access + VIP experience for the night. Concertgoers can also redeem the NFT onsite, to be considered for the upgrade.

In addition, those who are attending Latin Music Week on site will have the opportunity to collect more NFTs, and a chance to win additional rewards. During Billboard’s star-filled 3-days of programming, attendees at the panels can scan a QR code to redeem, for a total of 6 additional NFTs. Those who redeem 3 or more of them will enter for a chance to win exclusive merchandise.

The third drop will take place in November, giving fans exclusive perks at our R&B/Hip-Hop Summit.

Users who collect all three NFTs can redeem the final super challenge NFT, unlocking a chance to receive an IRL gift for top music lovers.

Billboard ChartStars, a digital collectible platform in partnership with UNBLOCKED, requires no need for a crypto wallet and is built on a leading eco-friendly blockchain, where minting a collectible only requires the energy needed for 1/12 of a web search.

If you want to learn more about Billboard ChartStars, you can register now to reserve your username and be in-the-know about future releases.

Interested in laptop technology that performs, connects and charges fast, making it easier to create, stream and browse – all while being light and stylish? Click HERE to learn more about the Intel® Evo™ platform.