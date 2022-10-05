Billboard CharStars and Intel® Evo™ Drop Their Second NFT

To close out the star-studded programing at 2022 Latin Music Week in Miami, Billboard x Intel® Evo™ joined forces again to power the fun by collaborating Saturday night, with an epic performance featuring Bresh and friends. The collective entertained the sold-out crowd, playing until 3am, with surprise guests including Bizarrp and Rauw Alejandro, who both performed, and other celebrity sightings, such as Sebastian Yatra, Lele Pons & Guaynaa, and more raging along. Tickets to the event were open to the general public, with over 3,000 attendees dancing and enjoying the vibe well into the night – in both rain and under clear skies.

As part of the threefold collaboration, fans were given the opportunity to redeem the second NFT drop of the collection last Monday on Billboard ChartStars. 250 lucky Billboard x Intel® Evo™ Latin Music Week Edition NFT holders won a VIP experience to the closing event in Miami.

Additionally, throughout the week, Latin Music Week attendees of the daytime panels had the opportunity to redeem six more NFTs and 20 lucky winners were selected to take home exclusive Latin Music Week merchandise.

In case you missed a chance to join the fun this time, be sure to look out for the third drop on November 14, for a chance to win VIP perks at the R&B/Hip-Hop Summit. And in December, those who have redeemed all three NFTs of the collaboration can redeem the Billboard x Intel® Evo™ Super Challenger NFT, unlocking the chance to win additional prizes.

Billboard ChartStars, a digital collectible platform in partnership with UNBLOCKED, requires no need for a crypto wallet and is built on a leading eco-friendly blockchain, where minting a collectible only requires the energy needed for 1/12 of a web search.

If you want to learn more about Billboard ChartStars, you can register now to reserve your username and be in-the-know about future releases.

