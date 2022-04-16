Swedish House Mafia Make History With First-Ever Spotify Livestream at Coachella Afterparty

Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello of Swedish House Mafia attend the 'Paradise Again' album release party with Spotify Live on April 15, 2022 near Coachella.

The dance music mega-group Swedish House Mafia made history early Saturday (April 16) when the trio became the first artists to be livestreamed by Spotify as part of the streaming platform’s new Spotify Live offering.

Axwell highlighted the news while the Swedes performed at a private Coachella afterparty hosted by Spotify to celebrate the release of Swedish House Mafia’s first studio album, Paradise Again.

The group performed for over two hours at a highly curated event at a private mansion near the Coachella festival grounds with a faux lake and beach, where a bevy of VIP influencers, the DJ Alesso, the pop star Anitta and Euphoria actress Chloe Cherry also made appearances. They played many of the songs from their 17-track album, which was released on Friday.

The DJ set was Spotify’s first artist livestream since saying on Tuesday that it was renaming Spotify Greenroom, launched in 2021, as Spotify Live. Fans in select markets were able to tune in to the stream via Swedish House Mafia’s artist page. There will be no replay of the set, reps on-site told Billboard.

In a press release last week, the streamer teased that it would highlight Spotify Live’s kickoff with “exclusive, first-of-its-kind programming.” The company said Spotify Live can now be found on Spotify as a livestream function where listeners will be able to tun in to live programming on Spotify via a creator’s podcast or artist page. And if they want to participate in the chat or join the host onstage, they can head to a separate Spotify Live app.

Spotify says it is making live audio in the Spotify app available for “select original programming.” Independent creators who wish to go live can still do so in the Spotify Live app.

A debut Spotify livestream featuring Swedish House Mafia was in the making since early last year. A source familiar with the matter told Billboard last summer that the group had planned to launch its album with a livestream from Stockholm. The album, which was expected to be released last fall, also features The Weeknd, Ty Dolla $ign, A$AP Rocky and Sting.

Swedish House Mafia is scheduled to close out the Coachella stage on Sunday with The Weeknd, who replaced Kanye West in the headlining lineup. Axwell teased that the performance will feature “new and old” music from the trio.